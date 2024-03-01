Sensex (    %)
                        
Eicher Motors gains as motorcycle sales rises 6% in February

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Eicher Motors rose 1.70% to Rs 3,857.55 after it said that it has sold 75,935 motorcycle units in February 2024, which is higher by 6% as compared with 71,544 units in February 2023.
While sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity up to 350cc increased by 2% to 66,157 units, sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc jumped 45% to 9,778 units in February 2024 over February 2023.
The International Business recorded sales of 8,013 units in February 2024, up by 13% as compared with 7,108 units sold in the corresponding period last year.
Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.
The automobile major's consolidated net profit jumped 34.43% to Rs 995.97 crore on 12.3% rise in revenue from operations stood to Rs 4,178.84 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

