Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors Ltd soars 1.98%

Eicher Motors Ltd soars 1.98%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 5217.55, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.27% in last one year as compared to a 8.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5217.55, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 23218.95. The Sensex is at 76588.11, up 0.09%. Eicher Motors Ltd has risen around 8.67% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22518.95, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5211.9, up 1.91% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 44.27% in last one year as compared to a 8.74% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 35.09 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IEX gains after Q3 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 107 crore

IEX gains after Q3 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 107 crore

Dr Reddy's Lab Q3 PAT rises 2.4% YoY to Rs 1,413 cr

Dr Reddy's Lab Q3 PAT rises 2.4% YoY to Rs 1,413 cr

Nippon Life PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 295 crore in Q3 FY25

Nippon Life PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 295 crore in Q3 FY25

Indus Towers gains on reporting strong Q3 numbers

Indus Towers gains on reporting strong Q3 numbers

United Spirits PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 473 cr in Q3 FY25

United Spirits PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 473 cr in Q3 FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon