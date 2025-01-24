Nippon Life PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 295 crore in Q3 FY25

Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit added 3.90% to Rs 295.36 crore on 13.74% rise in total income to Rs 603.30 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.
Revenue from operations was at Rs 587.89 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 38.87% on a YoY basis.
Profit before tax (PBT) added 9.40% to Rs 391.71 crore in the December quarter from Rs 358.05 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Total expenses jumped 22.77% to Rs 211.59 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 172.34 crore in Q3 FY24.
Core operating profit stood at Rs 376.3 crore in Q3 FY25, up 49.92% from Rs 250.99 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.
As on 31 December 2024, NAM Indias assets under management stood at Rs 6.56 lakh crore ($76.7 billion). NIMFs average assets under management stood at Rs 5.70 lakh crore ($66.6 billion), up 51% YoY in Q3 FY25.
During the quarter, share of equity assets rose to 51.1% of NIMFs AUM as against 48.6% as on 31 December 2023.
NIMF has one of the largest retail assets in the industry, at Rs 1.78 lakh crore (US$ 20.7 billion). Retail assets contributed 31% to NIMFs AUM vs. industry average of 27%.
High Networth Individual (HNI) AUM at Rs 1.69 lakh crore (US$ 19.8 billion), up 50% YoY & market share growth of 58 bps YoY.
NIMF is one of the largest ETF players with an AUM of Rs 1.50 lakh crore (US$ 17.5 billion) and a market share of 18.14%.
Nippon India AIF offers Category II and Category III Alternative Investment Funds and has a total commitment of Rs 6,980 crore (US$ 815 million) across various schemes.
Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, NAM India, said, We witnessed a continued increase in overall market share, with key positives being net sales and SIP market share remaining above equity market share, as well as an increase in SIP flows despite adverse market movements. We are humbled to have the trust of 20.0 million unique investors, i.e., over 1 in every 3 mutual fund investorsthe highest in the industry.
Shares of Nippon Life India Asset Management declined 3.91% to Rs 628.75 on the BSE.
