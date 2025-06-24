Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eicher Motors Ltd spurts 1.45%, gains for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd spurts 1.45%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 5633, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.97% in last one year as compared to a 6.15% gain in NIFTY and a 5.81% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5633, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.84% on the day, quoting at 25181.15. The Sensex is at 82910.27, up 1.24%. Eicher Motors Ltd has risen around 3.79% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23461.15, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5648.5, up 1.8% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 17.97% in last one year as compared to a 6.15% gain in NIFTY and a 5.81% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 35.59 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

