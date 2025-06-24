Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 25,250; metal shares rally for 3rd day

Nifty trades above 25,250; metal shares rally for 3rd day

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with significant gains in the early afternoon trade, tracking a sharp rally in Asian markets after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel. The easing of geopolitical tensions led to a pullback in global crude oil prices, providing further support to domestic equities.

The Nifty traded above the 25,250 mark. Metal shares witnessed buying demand for the third consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, zoomed 996.28 points or 1.22% to 82,893.77. The Nifty 50 index rallied 309.25 points or 1.24% to 25,281.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.95% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.12%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,869 shares rose and 946 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Markets off highs, Sensex up 600 pts, Nifty below 25,200; HAL, ONGC down 2%

Tesla robotaxi

Tesla launches robotaxi pilot in Texas, faces tough road to mass rollout

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani Group logs 7% FY25 growth, sets $20 bn capex target for 5 years

cash, rupee

Geopolitical tensions not to put much pressure on rupee, inflation: S&P

KL Rahul

ENG vs IND: Rahul reflects on India A prep as Manjrekar hails Pant, Stokes

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.54% to 13.69. The Nifty 26 Jun 2025 futures were trading at 25,313.80, at a premium of 32.35 points as compared with the spot at 25,281.45.

The Nifty option chain for the 26 June 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 149.5 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 133 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index jumped 1.97% to 9,379.65. The index rallied 3.75% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Steel Authority of India (up 4.55%), Welspun Corp (up 3.16%), NMDC (up 3.15%), Hindustan Copper (up 3.1%), Tata Steel (up 2.89%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 2.73%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.40%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 2.39%), JSW Steel (up 2.27%) and Hindalco Industries (up 1.68%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ugro Capital jumped 4.75% after the company announced the elevation of Anuj Pandey as its new chief executive officer, effective 1 July 2025.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals added 0.37%. The company announced that it had launched TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab) in India after receiving approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

Metro Brands rose 0.61%. The company stated that it has entered into a strategic partnership with British footwear brand 'Clarks, marking the brands re-entry into the Indian market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Garware Technical inks deal to acquire Norwegian synthetic cordage maker Offshore & Trawl Supply

Garware Technical inks deal to acquire Norwegian synthetic cordage maker Offshore & Trawl Supply

Astec Life gains after board approves rights issue of up to Rs 250-cr

Astec Life gains after board approves rights issue of up to Rs 250-cr

Mukand Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mukand Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹36,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹36,000 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon