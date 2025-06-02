Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eicher Motors records 26% YoY increase in May'25 motorcycle sales

Eicher Motors records 26% YoY increase in May'25 motorcycle sales

Image

Jun 02 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Eicher Motors has reported 26% jump in total motorcycle sales to 89,429 units in May 2025 from 71,010 units in May 2024.

Sales of models with engine capacity upto 350cc added up 76,492 units (up 28% YoY) and that of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc aggregated to 12,937 units (up 16% YoY).

Eicher Motors further informed that its unlisted subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) has recorded 7.3% rise in total commericial vehicle sales to 7,402 units in May 2025 from 6,901 units sold in May 2024.

While domestic sales increased by 7.2% YoY to 6,758 units, exports rose by 20.7% YoY to 501 units in May 2025.

 

Sales of Volvo trucks & buses declined by 20.9% to 144 units in May 2025 from 182 units in May 2024.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The scrip rose 0.29% to currently trade at Rs 5354.75 on the BSE.

Jun 02 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

