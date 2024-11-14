EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit declines 32.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.99% to Rs 9330.35 croreNet profit of EID Parry (India) declined 32.42% to Rs 305.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 452.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.99% to Rs 9330.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9059.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9330.359059.48 3 OPM %10.2811.63 -PBDT934.191129.92 -17 PBT810.931028.68 -21 NP305.63452.27 -32
