EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 19.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.29% to Rs 10315.58 crore

Net profit of EID Parry (India) rose 19.13% to Rs 232.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 194.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.29% to Rs 10315.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8720.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10315.588720.358.107.95791.46712.20587.93581.71232.15194.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News