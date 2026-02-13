Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 86.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.15% to Rs 146.43 crore

Net profit of Vraj Iron & Steel declined 86.65% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.15% to Rs 146.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 119.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.146.43119.883.539.346.7912.641.3511.081.108.24

