EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit rises 38.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.59% to Rs 11624.44 croreNet profit of EID Parry (India) rose 38.86% to Rs 424.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 305.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.59% to Rs 11624.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9330.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11624.449330.35 25 OPM %10.3010.28 -PBDT1220.32934.19 31 PBT1062.32810.93 31 NP424.41305.63 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content