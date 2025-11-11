Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit rises 45.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.19% to Rs 71.44 croreNet profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings rose 45.69% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 71.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales71.4462.02 15 OPM %11.9712.24 -PBDT6.496.40 1 PBT3.292.83 16 NP2.871.97 46
