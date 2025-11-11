Kaizen Agro Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 112.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 122.74% to Rs 12.34 croreNet profit of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild rose 112.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 122.74% to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.345.54 123 OPM %8.599.03 -PBDT1.060.50 112 PBT1.060.50 112 NP1.060.50 112
