Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaizen Agro Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 112.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 112.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 122.74% to Rs 12.34 crore

Net profit of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild rose 112.00% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 122.74% to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.345.54 123 OPM %8.599.03 -PBDT1.060.50 112 PBT1.060.50 112 NP1.060.50 112

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Quintegra Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Quintegra Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 71.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 71.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Vadilal Enterprises standalone net profit rises 179.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Vadilal Enterprises standalone net profit rises 179.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit rises 45.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit rises 45.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 80.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 80.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon