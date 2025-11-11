Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 71.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 71.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 20.59% to Rs 67.34 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries rose 71.53% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.59% to Rs 67.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales67.3455.84 21 OPM %19.5715.90 -PBDT14.8310.07 47 PBT13.629.15 49 NP10.125.90 72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

