Vadilal Enterprises standalone net profit rises 179.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 264.39 croreNet profit of Vadilal Enterprises rose 179.11% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 264.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 245.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales264.39245.99 7 OPM %7.583.45 -PBDT19.279.11 112 PBT14.315.11 180 NP10.693.83 179
