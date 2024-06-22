Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

EIH CFO Kallol Kundu resigns

Image

Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
EIH on Friday informed that Kallol Kundu has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, to pursue other career opportunities.
Kundus last working day with the company will be 25 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
EIH owns and operates an exceptional portfolio of hotels and resorts under the prestigious 'Oberoi' and 'Trident' brands in India and abroad.
The companys consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 222.93 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 84.37 crore reported in Q4 FY23. Net sales grew by 16.4% year on year to Rs 741.34 during the quarter.
The scrip shed 1.27% to end at Rs 445.90 on Friday, 21 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon