Ekansh Concepts standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.99% to Rs 9.03 croreNet profit of Ekansh Concepts rose 60.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.99% to Rs 9.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.035.19 74 OPM %15.9511.56 -PBDT0.870.38 129 PBT0.830.34 144 NP0.400.25 60
