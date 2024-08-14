Ekansh Concepts standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.99% to Rs 9.03 crore

Net profit of Ekansh Concepts rose 60.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.99% to Rs 9.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.035.1915.9511.560.870.380.830.340.400.25