Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 33.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.82% to Rs 2.17 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance rose 33.57% to Rs 13.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.172.28-94.47-32.4624.7515.7524.6115.6213.299.95