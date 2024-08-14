Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 33.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.82% to Rs 2.17 croreNet profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance rose 33.57% to Rs 13.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.172.28 -5 OPM %-94.47-32.46 -PBDT24.7515.75 57 PBT24.6115.62 58 NP13.299.95 34
