Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 24.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.54% to Rs 4.20 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Country Condo's declined 24.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.54% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.206.326.906.170.290.370.250.330.190.25