Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Elantas receives GPCB nod to continue Ankleshwar plant operations

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Elantas Beck India that Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has granted a further extension of one year to the revocation of the closure order, issued to the company's manufacturing plant at GIDC, Ankleshwar, Dist. Bharuch, Gujarat. In compliance of the GPCB order, Elantas industrial plant at Ankleshwar, Bharuch will continue to operate.
Meanwhile, the company is representing to GPCB for permanent revocation of the closure order through completion of all the necessary actions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Typhoon Gaemi: Taiwan sees flooding, landslides; kills 22 in Philippines

Parliament LIVE news: Opposition MPs should not insult people's mandate, says Kiren Rijiju

Stock Market LIVE: TaMo, L&T aid Sensex recovery of over 400 pts from day's low; broader mkts mixed

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Olympics tennis competition

Russian citizen among those arrested in plots targeting Paris Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon