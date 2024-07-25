Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Reserve money gains 0.7% on week

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation contracted by 0.6% on the week to stand at Rs 35.54 lakh crore as on July 19, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money edged up by 0.7% on the week to Rs 47.14 lakh crore. Currency in circulation gained 6.4% on a year ago basis compared to 4.2% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has edged up by 1.8% so far while the reserve money has gained by 1.8%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Typhoon Gaemi: Taiwan sees flooding, landslides; kills 22 in Philippines

Parliament LIVE news: Opposition MPs should not insult people's mandate, says Kiren Rijiju

Stock Market LIVE: TaMo, L&T aid Sensex recovery of over 400 pts from day's low; broader mkts mixed

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner withdraws from Paris Olympics tennis competition

Russian citizen among those arrested in plots targeting Paris Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon