MMTC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, MSTC Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd and Oil India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp MMTC Ltd spiked 13.54% to Rs 116.49 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 61.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd soared 10.03% to Rs 3393.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 86929 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52759 shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd surged 9.72% to Rs 1000.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32650 shares in the past one month.

PG Electroplast Ltd advanced 8.51% to Rs 434.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69216 shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd spurt 7.19% to Rs 582. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

