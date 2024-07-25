Business Standard
Mahindra Lifespace Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.72 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Sales rise 91.90% to Rs 188.14 crore
Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers reported to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 91.90% to Rs 188.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 98.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales188.1498.04 92 OPM %-22.10-43.97 -PBDT7.42-10.64 LP PBT3.08-13.62 LP NP12.72-4.29 LP
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

