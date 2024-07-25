Mahindra Lifespace Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.72 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 91.90% to Rs 188.14 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Lifespace Developers reported to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 91.90% to Rs 188.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 98.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.188.1498.04-22.10-43.977.42-10.643.08-13.6212.72-4.29