Elcid Investments consolidated net profit declines 48.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.19% to Rs 91.97 croreNet profit of Elcid Investments declined 48.05% to Rs 70.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 135.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 48.19% to Rs 91.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 177.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales91.97177.53 -48 OPM %99.0499.40 -PBDT91.43176.84 -48 PBT91.16176.56 -48 NP70.62135.95 -48
