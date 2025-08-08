Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 13.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.21% to Rs 367.23 croreNet profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 13.54% to Rs 53.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 367.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 336.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales367.23336.25 9 OPM %18.5519.15 -PBDT77.8068.78 13 PBT70.3962.07 13 NP53.0946.76 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content