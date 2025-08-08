Voltas consolidated net profit declines 57.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.22% to Rs 3912.29 croreNet profit of Voltas declined 57.98% to Rs 140.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 334.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.22% to Rs 3912.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4903.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3912.294903.91 -20 OPM %3.908.04 -PBDT221.19464.95 -52 PBT202.72451.52 -55 NP140.46334.23 -58
