Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 17.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 17.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 496.18 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 17.57% to Rs 78.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 496.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 418.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales496.18418.64 19 OPM %22.7521.68 -PBDT125.8399.90 26 PBT103.7589.31 16 NP78.8967.10 18

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

