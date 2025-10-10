Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goodluck Defence and Aerospace to invest Rs 500 cr for capacity expansion

Goodluck Defence and Aerospace to invest Rs 500 cr for capacity expansion

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Goodluck Defence and Aerospace, a material subsidiary of Goodluck India has decided:

To expand the production capacity to manufacture empty shells from 1,50,000 Nos. to 4,00,000 Nos. (increasing by 2,50,000 Nos. empty shells production) within one year with an investment to the tune of approx. Rs. 500 crore; To arrange the funds through different means required for the proposed expansion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ceigall India wins arbitration award of Rs 6.61 cr

Ceigall India wins arbitration award of Rs 6.61 cr

JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production jumps 17% YoY in Q2

JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production jumps 17% YoY in Q2

Nifty trades above 25,300 level; realty shares rally

Nifty trades above 25,300 level; realty shares rally

Sensex jumps 315 pts; pharma shares advance for 2nd day

Sensex jumps 315 pts; pharma shares advance for 2nd day

All-India Monsoon rainfall in September 15% above LPA and seventh highest since 2001

All-India Monsoon rainfall in September 15% above LPA and seventh highest since 2001

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon