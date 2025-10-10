JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production jumps 17% YoY in Q2

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for Q2 FY26 at 7.90 million tonnes. The Crude Steel production was higher by 17% YoY and 9% QoQ.
Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations stood at 92% for Q2 FY26.
The break-up of production is as below: (Mnt)
Particulars
Q2 FY26
Q1 FY26
Q2 FY25
QoQ
YoY
Indian Operations
7.66
7.02
6.63
9%
16%
JSW Steel USA - Ohio
0.24
0.24
0.14
Consolidated Production
7.9
7.26
6.77
9%
17%
JVML, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, commissioned the second converter on 30th August 2025 making the overall Indian operations crude steel capacity at 34.2 MTPA fully operational. The integrated 5 MTPA operations at JVML has ramped up well and operated at 88% capacity utilisation in September 2025.
The shutdown of Blast Furnace 3 at Vijayanagar for 150 days has been taken towards the end of September 2025 to upgrade hot metal capacity from 3 MTPA to 4.5 MTPA.
The production volume for the H1 FY26 is as follows: (Mnt)
Particulars
H1 FY2026
H1 FY2025
% Change
Indian Operations
14.69
12.75
15%
JSW Steel USA - Ohio
0.48
0.37
Consolidated Production
15.17
13.12
16%
