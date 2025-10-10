Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production jumps 17% YoY in Q2

JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production jumps 17% YoY in Q2

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for Q2 FY26 at 7.90 million tonnes. The Crude Steel production was higher by 17% YoY and 9% QoQ.

Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations stood at 92% for Q2 FY26.

The break-up of production is as below: (Mnt)

Particulars

Q2 FY26

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news: India remains committed to Afghanistan's sovereignty, says EAM Jaishankar

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 10, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex set for best week in 3-months; Sept equity MF inflows slip 9%

RBI

AI to IoT: How 4 new technology features will make UPI transactions easier

IND vs WI 2nd Test

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 1: Jaiswal completes 7th Test hundred; 200 up for IND

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal hits 7th Test hundred; Completes 3000 runs in Test cricket

Q1 FY26

Q2 FY25

QoQ

YoY

Indian Operations

7.66

7.02

6.63

9%

16%

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.24

0.24

0.14

Consolidated Production

7.9

7.26

6.77

9%

17%

JVML, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, commissioned the second converter on 30th August 2025 making the overall Indian operations crude steel capacity at 34.2 MTPA fully operational. The integrated 5 MTPA operations at JVML has ramped up well and operated at 88% capacity utilisation in September 2025.

 

The shutdown of Blast Furnace 3 at Vijayanagar for 150 days has been taken towards the end of September 2025 to upgrade hot metal capacity from 3 MTPA to 4.5 MTPA.

The production volume for the H1 FY26 is as follows: (Mnt)

Particulars

H1 FY2026

H1 FY2025

% Change

Indian Operations

14.69

12.75

15%

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.48

0.37

Consolidated Production

15.17

13.12

16%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 25,300 level; realty shares rally

Nifty trades above 25,300 level; realty shares rally

Sensex jumps 315 pts; pharma shares advance for 2nd day

Sensex jumps 315 pts; pharma shares advance for 2nd day

All-India Monsoon rainfall in September 15% above LPA and seventh highest since 2001

All-India Monsoon rainfall in September 15% above LPA and seventh highest since 2001

Capacite Infra gains on bagging Rs 542-cr order from IIT Bombay

Capacite Infra gains on bagging Rs 542-cr order from IIT Bombay

SpiceJet climbs on fleet expansion

SpiceJet climbs on fleet expansion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon