Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 11.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.46% to Rs 1939.65 crore

Net profit of Electronics Mart India declined 11.49% to Rs 29.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 1939.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1804.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1939.651804.986.135.6383.9574.0243.6744.2729.6533.50

