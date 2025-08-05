Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 71.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.72% to Rs 1739.39 croreNet profit of Electronics Mart India declined 71.89% to Rs 21.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.72% to Rs 1739.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1926.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1739.391926.67 -10 OPM %6.338.29 -PBDT73.90133.31 -45 PBT37.07103.16 -64 NP21.6276.91 -72
