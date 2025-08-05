ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 41.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.82% to Rs 771.56 croreNet profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 41.63% to Rs 117.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 771.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 715.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales771.56715.59 8 OPM %35.8634.93 -PBDT231.61191.26 21 PBT161.10115.52 39 NP117.9983.31 42
