Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 24.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.85% to Rs 4695.12 croreNet profit of Exide Industries rose 24.05% to Rs 272.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 220.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 4695.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4435.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4695.124435.71 6 OPM %11.4710.67 -PBDT533.85459.81 16 PBT384.91316.05 22 NP272.99220.06 24
