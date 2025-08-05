Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajputana Industries standalone net profit rises 22.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Rajputana Industries standalone net profit rises 22.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Sales rise 40.68% to Rs 167.11 crore

Net profit of Rajputana Industries rose 22.91% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 40.68% to Rs 167.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 118.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales167.11118.79 41 OPM %4.004.88 -PBDT4.523.72 22 PBT3.753.03 24 NP2.792.27 23

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

