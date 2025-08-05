Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 14.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.54% to Rs 1710.72 croreNet profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 14.60% to Rs 154.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 134.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.54% to Rs 1710.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1561.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1710.721561.73 10 OPM %16.4215.16 -PBDT263.88226.07 17 PBT190.11157.03 21 NP154.38134.71 15
