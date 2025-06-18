Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supervisory Data Quality Index score of Scheduled Commercial Banks improves

Supervisory Data Quality Index score of Scheduled Commercial Banks improves

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has created a Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) that measures data quality in terms of the Accuracy, Timeliness, Completeness and Consistency in the submission of returns. The objective of sDQI is to assess the adherence to the principles enunciated in the Master Direction on Filing of Supervisory Returns 2024. The sDQI score of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) has improved to 89.3 in n March 2025 as compared to 88.6 in March 2024. Scheduled Commercial Banks accuracy level score moved up from 86.1 in Mar-24 to 86.7 in Mar-25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UGRO Capital jumps on Rs 1,400 crore all-cash acquisition of Profectus Capital

UGRO Capital jumps on Rs 1,400 crore all-cash acquisition of Profectus Capital

Sammaan Capital reappoints Naveen Uppal as chief risk officer

Sammaan Capital reappoints Naveen Uppal as chief risk officer

Premier Explosives bags Rs 2-cr defence order from international client

Premier Explosives bags Rs 2-cr defence order from international client

Nifty fails to hold 24,850 mark; media shares tumble

Nifty fails to hold 24,850 mark; media shares tumble

Rajesh Power gains on securing Rs 60-cr order for power project in Gandhinagar

Rajesh Power gains on securing Rs 60-cr order for power project in Gandhinagar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon