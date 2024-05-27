HCL Technologies partners with Arm

For development of custom AI silicon solutions

HCL Technologies and Arm, a leading technology provider of processor IP, announced their collaboration to augment custom silicon chips that support AI-driven business operations.

The partnership will bring to market solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers, system OEMs and cloud services providers to enhance the computing efficiency of their data center environments and meet evolving customer demands.

HCLTech will leverage pre-integrated Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS) to help clients minimize development risks and swiftly deliver innovative, market-customized solutions geared toward improved performance and scalability for AI workloads.

HCLTech has preferential access to Neoverse CSS as a member of Arm Total Design, an ecosystem that brings together industry leaders to accelerate frictionless delivery of Armbased custom silicon chips. This access empowers HCLTech to stay at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies designed to efficiently manage AI workloads, including meeting the future demands of data center environments.

