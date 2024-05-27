Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 124.2 points or 0.42% at 29438.42 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Linde India Ltd (up 3.36%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.78%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.91%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.7%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.28%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.05%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.34%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.19%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.43%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 469.23 or 0.62% at 75879.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 115.95 points or 0.51% at 23073.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.58 points or 0.18% at 48085.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 119.93 points or 0.81% at 14871.32.

On BSE,1788 shares were trading in green, 2104 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

