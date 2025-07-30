Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit declines 74.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit declines 74.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 21.27% to Rs 834.05 crore

Net profit of Electrotherm (India) declined 74.50% to Rs 27.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.27% to Rs 834.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1059.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales834.051059.38 -21 OPM %6.2112.48 -PBDT44.34119.38 -63 PBT33.76108.78 -69 NP27.75108.84 -75

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

