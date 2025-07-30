Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Comfort Commotrade consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Comfort Commotrade consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 8.97% to Rs 8.93 crore

Net profit of Comfort Commotrade declined 5.47% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.97% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.939.81 -9 OPM %102.3598.47 -PBDT8.909.42 -6 PBT8.899.41 -6 NP6.576.95 -5

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

