Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit rises 97.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.70% to Rs 7.45 croreNet profit of Eiko Lifesciences rose 97.14% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 30.70% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.4510.75 -31 OPM %7.113.81 -PBDT1.060.64 66 PBT0.910.47 94 NP0.690.35 97
