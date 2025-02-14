Elpro International standalone net profit rises 119.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.01% to Rs 27.78 croreNet profit of Elpro International rose 119.74% to Rs 10.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.01% to Rs 27.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales27.7828.35 -2 OPM %31.9740.88 -PBDT16.427.75 112 PBT13.416.41 109 NP10.244.66 120
