Emami consolidated net profit rises 14.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.75% to Rs 1151.81 crore

Net profit of Emami rose 14.51% to Rs 319.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 278.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.75% to Rs 1151.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1049.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1151.811049.4833.3631.84400.52346.95355.20301.35319.48278.99

