Rites standalone net profit rises 0.55% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 4.53% to Rs 569.18 croreNet profit of Rites rose 0.55% to Rs 95.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 94.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.53% to Rs 569.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 544.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales569.18544.53 5 OPM %18.7516.56 -PBDT139.90136.53 2 PBT125.28122.87 2 NP95.5194.99 1
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:19 PM IST