Rites standalone net profit rises 0.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rites rose 0.55% to Rs 95.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 94.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.53% to Rs 569.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 544.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.569.18544.5318.7516.56139.90136.53125.28122.8795.5194.99

