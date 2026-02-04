Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 1010.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1501.06% to Rs 30.26 crore

Net profit of Vivid Mercantile rose 1010.77% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1501.06% to Rs 30.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.30.261.8926.474.238.020.768.020.757.220.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News