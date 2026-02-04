Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 1010.77% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1501.06% to Rs 30.26 croreNet profit of Vivid Mercantile rose 1010.77% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1501.06% to Rs 30.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales30.261.89 1501 OPM %26.474.23 -PBDT8.020.76 955 PBT8.020.75 969 NP7.220.65 1011
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:19 PM IST