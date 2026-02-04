Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 182.17% to Rs 3.64 croreNet profit of Shivamshree Businesses reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 182.17% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.641.29 182 OPM %5.22-10.08 -PBDT0.26-0.13 LP PBT0.03-0.14 LP NP0.02-0.13 LP
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:19 PM IST