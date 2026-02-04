Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Century Plyboards (India) standalone net profit declines 7.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Century Plyboards (India) standalone net profit declines 7.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Sales rise 14.26% to Rs 1146.56 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 7.94% to Rs 58.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 1146.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1003.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1146.561003.50 14 OPM %10.9110.34 -PBDT117.93109.32 8 PBT83.8587.30 -4 NP58.7763.84 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Abirami Financial Services (India) standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Abirami Financial Services (India) standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 124.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 124.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Indo National reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Indo National reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Greenply Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Greenply Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingUGC Net Result 2025Hal Share PriceTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsWorld Cancer Day 2026Jee Mains 2026 Answer KeyQ3 Results Today