Century Plyboards (India) standalone net profit declines 7.94% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 14.26% to Rs 1146.56 croreNet profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 7.94% to Rs 58.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 1146.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1003.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1146.561003.50 14 OPM %10.9110.34 -PBDT117.93109.32 8 PBT83.8587.30 -4 NP58.7763.84 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Abirami Financial Services (India) standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:19 PM IST