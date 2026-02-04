Century Plyboards (India) standalone net profit declines 7.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.26% to Rs 1146.56 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) declined 7.94% to Rs 58.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 1146.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1003.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1146.561003.5010.9110.34117.93109.3283.8587.3058.7763.84

