Emami consolidated net profit rises 3.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 891.24 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 13.13% to Rs 723.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 639.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 3578.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3405.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Emami rose 3.09% to Rs 148.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 891.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 835.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.