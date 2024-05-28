Business Standard
Emami Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 27.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales decline 12.28% to Rs 484.47 crore
Net profit of Emami Paper Mills reported to Rs 27.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.28% to Rs 484.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 552.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.87% to Rs 84.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.26% to Rs 1993.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2380.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales484.47552.30 -12 1993.842380.86 -16 OPM %14.453.43 -11.859.31 - PBDT56.331.79 3047 172.42160.69 7 PBT35.40-15.50 LP 112.1593.10 20 NP27.19-11.27 LP 84.3069.17 22
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

