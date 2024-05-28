Emami Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 27.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.28% to Rs 484.47 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 21.87% to Rs 84.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.26% to Rs 1993.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2380.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Emami Paper Mills reported to Rs 27.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.28% to Rs 484.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 552.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.