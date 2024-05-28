Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Devine Impex standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 1.04 crore
Net profit of Devine Impex declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.040.92 13 1.761.78 -1 OPM %0.965.43 -2.842.81 - PBDT0.010.05 -80 0.050.05 0 PBT0.010.05 -80 0.050.05 0 NP0.010.04 -75 0.040.05 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Devine Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Promact Impex standalone net profit declines 26.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Shiv Kamal Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 62.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 39.47% in the March 2024 quarter

S I Capital &amp; Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit rises 73.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Chandra Prabhu International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 38.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 62.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon