Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 85.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.97% to Rs 474.95 croreNet profit of Emami Paper Mills declined 85.58% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.97% to Rs 474.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 484.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.15% to Rs 26.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.30% to Rs 1928.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1993.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales474.95484.47 -2 1928.041993.84 -3 OPM %6.5514.45 -7.3611.85 - PBDT17.0656.33 -70 85.08172.42 -51 PBT4.0135.40 -89 33.39112.15 -70 NP3.9227.19 -86 26.0184.30 -69
